BORIS Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen look set to meet in person this week in a bid to break the stalemate in post-Brexit trade deal talks.
The Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen spoke on the telephone this evening, and agreed to ask their chief negotiators to prepare an overview of the “remaining differences”.
The leaders will then discuss them in person in a physical meeting in Brussels “in the coming days”.
With @BorisJohnson we took stock of the negotiations. The conditions for an agreement are not there due to remaining differences on critical issues.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 7, 2020
We asked our Chief Negotiators to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in person in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/rWCWlMz0dv
In a joint statement, they said: “As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations.
“We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there, due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.
“We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.”
