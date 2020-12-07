A TOTAL of eight new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital during the weekend.

NHS England figures show 452 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Sunday (December 6).

That was an increase of eight compared to Friday, when there were 444.

It means there have been 14 deaths in the past week, down from 21 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,207 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.