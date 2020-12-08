THE stereotype of an Essex Girl could soon be a thing of the past.

Campaigners have won their battle to have the derogatory term given to a girl with blonde hair and stiletto heels removed from the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary after years of protesting.

An Essex Girl has previously been defined as “a name used especially in jokes to refer to a type of young woman who is not intelligent, dresses badly, talks in a loud and ugly way and is very willing to have sex”.

The phrase will no longer be included in the advanced learner’s dictionary, which is used across the world by people learning the English language.

However, it will continue to appear in the Oxford English Dictionary as the book is classified as historical and words are rarely removed once included.

The Essex Girls Liberation Front (EGLF) has been leading the battle to have the phrase removed from dictionaries for the past two years.

Reacting to the news it would be removed from one dictionary, co-founder Jo Farrugia said: “We’re delighted.

“It’s not our singular mission or aim, but it’s certainly a big stop forward.

“Essex Girl is such a lazy, narrow stereotype - it’s amazing how people think it is still acceptable to use it in 2020.

“As long as it still exists, it is going to stop girls from fulfilling their potential simply because of where they come from.

“No other county is stereotyped like Essex is.”

The Snapping the Stiletto campaign group has also welcomed the removal of the Essex Girl phrase from the dictionary.

It has received funding from the National Lottery for its work in promoting equality and challenging stereotypes of Essex women.

Project co-ordinator Kayleigh Boyle said: “We’re really happy this derogatory definition is being removed.

“The fact it is in a dictionary which is used by people all around the world learning the English language is terrible.

“It perpetuates the stereotype and means Essex Girls are labelled in so many countries.

“I have had someone contact me from Japan who has moved over there for work. She says that she has been subjected to Essex Girl jokes there which shows you the scale of the problem.”

Despite the success in removing the term from the dictionary, Ms Boyle insists there remains plenty of work still to do to ensure girls from Essex aren’t automatically labelled.

She added: “People will still continue to use the term and stereotype which means there is plenty of work to do. But this is a really positive start.

“We need the debate to continue and for people to see that Essex girls being loud isn’t an ugly thing.

“They are brilliant and are different for all the right reasons. They are friendly, positive and confident about who they are and that should be celebrated - not labelled in a negative way.”

The Snapping the Stiletto campaign is looking for ‘real Essex girls’ who help inspire individuals and the community. To make a nomination, email sts@essex.gov.uk