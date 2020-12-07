WITH people venturing out again now the county is in Tier 2, police are warning residents to be "security conscious".

House burglaries in Essex have decreased by 54 per cent since March as a result of the national Covid-19 restrictions.

Now the county is back in Tier 2, people may start venturing out to pubs, restaurants and shops more often.

However, police have warned this could mean that burglars may look to venture in to empty homes.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "With darker nights and worse weather, it could be good cover for burglars to make their move.

"We’re aiming to keep the burglaries across Essex low and to keep our communities vigilant and security conscious.

"Officers from our community policing teams will be responding and remaining active in areas where burglary is the most reported.

"Please remember that you can always come and talk to us if you have any concerns."

Resident may also receive a leaflet through from officers with some tips for making their home less appealing to burglars.

Police suggest investing in CCTV or alarms, having timers for lights, or leaving the radio or TV on when you leave the house.