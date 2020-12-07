A secondary school has closed for two days after a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Heybridge Co-operative Academy was advised by Public Health England to close today (December 7) and tomorrow (December 8) after a case of coronavirus was confirmed.
The school is due to review the situation and reopen on Wednesday.
In a statement on their website, the school said: "We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness."