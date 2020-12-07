MOTORISTS are facing another headache after further closures of the A12 were announced.

Highways England says it will be closing the southbound carriageway between Marks Tey and Boreham each night for the next 11 days.

It means the road will be shut between 9pm and 5am everyday until Friday, December 18.

Bosses say the closures are in place as preparations continue for the widening of the A12 between Marks Tey and Chelmsford.

A statement on the Highways England website says: "We are continuing with important surveys and ground investigations in the area between junctions 19 and 25 of the A12.

"The investigations will give engineers a clearer picture of the type of soils, rock and groundwater beneath the broad area of the proposed new road.

"You can expect to see survey vehicles and equipment in operation on and close to the A12, but this is not the start of any construction work to widen the A12.

"The surveys started in November 2019, and will carry on until the middle of January 2021.

"For the safety of our workers and motorists, we will need to close the road overnight for some of these surveys."

A diversion route will be in place and take drivers along the A120 to Braintree. They will then need to head south on the A131 and A130 where they can rejoin the A12 at Boreham.

Further survey work is also scheduled for March when archaeology trial trenching will take place.

Highways England shut the A12 four days a week during the lockdown in November to carry out resurfacing work between Kelvedon and Witham.

Contractors finished the £4million repairs last week - two weeks ahead of schedule.

Highways England says more survey work will take place on the A12 overnight for two weeks in the new year.

The northbound carriageway will be shut between Marks Tey and Boreham, with the closures starting on January 4.

The widening of the A12 will see the dual carriageway between Marks Tey and Chelmsford widened to three lanes in both directions.

It is expected to cost around £1,200 million and is scheduled for completion in 2027/ 2028.