THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy fog across Essex today.
The office have put the warning in place from 4am to 11am this morning.
The areas affected include all of Essex, the South East, London, Midlands and southern England.
The Met Office said: "Fog is expected to persist and with increased traffic volumes on Monday morning some disruption to transport is possible."
The office has said to expect slower journey times for buses and train services, with a chance of delays and cancellations to flights.
Commuters are advised to allow extra time when travelling this morning.
