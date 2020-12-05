POLICE are looking for a man after bank cards taken during a robbery were used in a shop.
Burglars targeted a home in Lancer Street, Colchester, on the evening of October 19.
Officers are now appealing for help to find a man captured in CCTV after bank cards stolen in the robbery were used.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to him about a burglary in Lancer Street
"A purse containing bank cards, cash and earrings were stolen from the house.
"Parcels were also stolen from a car parked outside.
"The bank cards were later used in shops in Colchester.
"Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Colchester CID quoting reference 42/171214/20."
Witnesses can call 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
