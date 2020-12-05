ANOTHER new shop will be opening at Braintree Village this weekend.

Global outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland will be welcoming customers to its new store for the first time tomorrow (Sunday, December 6).

The grand opening coincides with a 'buy 1 get 1 half price' offer , which is only in place on Sunday.

Timberland is the 11th new store to open at Braintree Village this year.

Known for its original yellow boot, Timberland has continued to grow over the last 68 years and now offers a wide selection of footwear, clothing, and accessories.

The new store can be found in the North Mall between Kurt Geiger and the new kate spade new york pop-up clothing store.

Timberland joins Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Lazy Jacks, Neon Sheep and Crew Clothing Company which have all opened new shops at Braintree Village in the last few months.

Braintree Village has extended its opening hours to offer more choice to guests and reduce capacity.

Live occupancy monitoring technology is also being used to restrict access if capacity has been reached.

For further information, visit braintree-village.com.