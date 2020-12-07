A NEW shop “full of positivity” has opened up in a coastal village offering unique gifts, beautifully rustic furniture, and spiritual tarot readings.

Angelwood, in Broadway, Jaywick, is the free-spirited brainchild of Stuart Barber and business partner Mo Tyler which started welcoming customers last week.

The bohemian store, also selling crystals and relaxing oils, was officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Jaywick councillor Dan Casey.

The cohesive collaboration sees Stuart produce most of the shop’s handmade furniture items, while Mo is in charge of all things mystical.

Stuart, who is also a behaviour support worker, hopes the project can help shine a light on the seaside village and its communal togetherness.

He said: “We started this business because we believe the shop and Jaywick as an area both complement each other really well.

“We wanted to offer Jaywick something different which is full of positivity and alternative, so we decided to start-up Angelwood.”

The idea for Angelwood first manifested back in August and a month later Stuart and Mo discovered the unit in which they would see their idea materialise.

“We first saw the shop in September when we went out for fish and chips at Ozzys Chippy, which is the best,” he added.

“Not many people go out for a takeaway and then come back with a shop, but we did.”

Mo, who teaches meditation and has a background in helping people with special needs, will be offering some courses at the shop for free.

She hopes Angelwood can become a community hub in which residents can relax, meet new people, and adopt a more positive outlook on life.

She said: “Everyone is welcome here and it is all about giving people happiness and helping them establish a positive frame of mind.

“It has a really lovely home atmosphere, and it is a really interesting place and customers have already been saying it is a marvellous place.

"We want it to be a special place for like-minded people to come and meet up, even if it is just for a cup of tea.”

To find out more about Angelwood visit angelwoodjaywick.co.uk.