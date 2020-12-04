A man has been found dead near the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here castle in North Wales ahead of the final.

Police confirmed the body of a man was found in the woodlands near Gwyrch Castle and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

In a statement released by Police in North Wales, where the current series is being filmed, they confirmed officers had found a body on Saturday morning.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We were notified at 10:57am on Saturday, November 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The body of a man, who we understand had been on a mountain bike in woods off the Abergele Road was discovered.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed."

The finale of I’m a Celebrity 2020 will air tonight (Friday, December 4) on ITV1 from 9pm with the final to be extended to one hour and 35 minutes.

The battle to be crowned the first king or queen of the castle is closely thought between Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, podcast star and author Giovanna Fletcher and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Eastenders star Shane Richie was booted out last night to finish in fourth place as Vernon Kay wowed viewers with his heroic performance in the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

I’m A Celebrity…Get me out of here continues tonight on ITV.