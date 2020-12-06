COLCHESTER Zoo may be quieter than usual this year, but that hasn't stopped the zoo welcoming new arrivals.

We have taken a look back at all of the animals born so far at the zoo in 2020:

January

The new year saw a white rhino born to mum Emily.

As the calf grows she will gradually be introduced to the main paddock and her neighbours living at the Kingdom of the Wild.

April

During lockdown the zoo welcomed its first ever Tamandua being born at the facility.

The youngster is was born to mum Ruth and dad Oreo on Saturday, April 11.

Although the couple have bred before, it was before they moved to Colchester Zoo in 2017.

Keeper also welcomed a baby lemur.

The youngster was born to parents Andro and Anakin, who are ring-tailed lemurs.

A male Philippine spotted deer, a species considered endangered was also born to Mum Autumn and dad Bongat.

May

A pair of adorable twin Tamarin monkeys were born.

Golden Lion Tamarins Sooty and Satine welcomed the youngsters to their family on April 22.

The twins are the first offspring of the couple, who are said to have taken to parenthood well.

An adorable baby pygmy hippopotamus was also born at Colchester Zoo.

The little female calf arrived to mum Venus and dad Freddie on May 9 after a six month gestation period.

June

In June, bush dogs Nina and Nico welcomes their fourth litter during their time at Colchester Zoo after welcoming threadorablele pups.

The three pups have seven older siblings at the zoo.

The species is native to Central and South America.

July

On July 3 blue duiker Jasmine gave birth to a single healthy calf.

Blue duiker's are small species of antelope found in eastern and southern Africa.

The Zoo also welcomed a baby dik-dik.

Kirk's dik-dik are one of the smallest members of the antelope family measuring a maximum of 45cm high.

Zookeepers also shared their joy after three endangered iguanas were born.

The Fiji banded iguanas hatched at the Maldon Road attraction in late June.

Mum Kalara and dad Koro arrived at the zoo last year.

August

The zoo had a busy month in August, welcoming a host of new animals.

It includes a baby Coppery Titi monkey, the second arrival for mum Whiskey and dad Colby

Titi monkeys are native to Brazil and known as an arboreal species spending most of their time high up in the trees.

The zoo's Victoria crowned pigeon family also expanded.

The pair welcomed a new arrival which hatched on August 25 joining mum, Violet and dad, Ozzy.

The duo had previously welcomed seven chicks with their 2019 offspring still at the Maldon Road attraction.

Keepers also welcomed three new species to its Kingdom of the Wild exhibit.

Including yellow-headed day geckos, Blue-legged mantella and a Fire skink.

October

In October, the site welcomes a sixth white rhino calf.

The calf has been getting to know his surroundings and has been going outside for the first time.

Keepers said the little one is enjoying stretching his legs and having a run in the paddock.

Keepers have now narrowed the names down to three options - Tayo, Mosi and Jelani.

November

Last month zookeepers welcomed a critically endangered baby monkey after female Columbian black spider monkey, Cheekaboo, gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Columbian black spider monkeys are listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.