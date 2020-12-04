A FLOOD warning has been issued to north Essex residents who have been told to 'be prepared'.
The water levels of the River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester are currently high and rising.
It follows overnight rainfall and some minor flooding to low lying land, roads, and riverside area is expected over the next few hours.
The rising river levels are predicted to start dropping back down to more normal levels later today, but further rainfall is expected this morning.
More warning messages for a wider area are likely be issued over the next few hours.
"Flood water is dangerous. Don't put yourself or others at risk," read the warning, which was last updated shortly after 7am.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."