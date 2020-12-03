HUNDREDS of families impacted by dementia in Essex will virtually come together this weekend for a special one-off Christmas concert over video call.
Hosted by staff and volunteers from the Essex Alzheimer’s Society, the unique event will see families who attend the Singing for the Brain group take part in a digital show.
The angelic singers have not been able to enjoy face-to-face sessions since the start of the pandemic and have been running rehearsals over Zoom.
They are now coming together for an hour-long carol concert in order to kick start the Christmas festivities ahead of the Alzheimer’s Society’s national gig.
The nationwide event will take place on December 17 from 6.30pm and be hosted by award winning actor and society ambassador Carey Mulligan.
It will feature performances form Oscar- nominated actors Jonathan Pryce CBE and Lesley Manville OBE, indie rock band Scouting for Girls, Sir Trevor McDonald, and composer Paul Harvey.
The concert is free, but people will be encouraged to make a donation to the charity.
To find out more visit alzheimers.org.uk/carols