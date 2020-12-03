Holiday makers will be able to jet off to Santorini when a brand new service launched from Stansted Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and are launching a Sunday service next summer to the Greek island.

The airline is doubling its capacity from Stansted from May to October, along with their existing Tuesday services.

The announcement comes in response to strong demand for holidays to Greece in Summer 21.

Jet2 will now operate to 14 Greek destinations including, Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, Halkidiki, Crete, Mykonos, Kos, Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini, Kalamata, Lesvos, Preveza and Zante - from Stansted.

CEO Steve Heapy said: “Demand from customers and independent travel agents in the region is telling us that flights and holidays to Greece are very much in demand for Summer 21.

"As ever, we have responded quickly to that demand by adding extra services to Santorini from London Stansted Airport, giving customers even more choice when it comes to visiting this bucket list destination.

"With its romantic sunsets and stunning scenery, Santorini is a magical destination for newlyweds, couples and families who are looking to enjoy a memorable holiday in the Greek sunshine, so we are confident that these new services will prove popular with local holidaymakers next summer."