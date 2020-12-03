Snow could be settling across the county very soon - warn forecasters.

It's set to be very wintery tomorrow with expert expecting to see wide spread snow.

Essex Weather Forecasting Centre says The Met Office seems a bit more bullish with its recent update on Friday's snowfall potential.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Harris said: "It’ll remain cold and unsettled on Friday as low pressure brings strong winds and spells of rain to many parts of the UK."

"We’ve issued a snow warning for southern and eastern Scotland, with snow expected across hills and possibly to lower levels, before turning to persistent rain. We’re keeping an eye on other areas where there is potential for disruptive snow - in particular central and south-east England and the hills of northern England – however confidence at this stage is low with details only becoming clearer at short notice.”

The Met Office also warned roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times, with the potential for icy patches to form on untreated roads.

The forecaster also said there could be some injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces so warned to be careful when out and about this week.