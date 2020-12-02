Families of patients failed by mental health services are writing to the Government to express their disappointment after an indepedent inquiry was launched into events at the Linden Centre over a 20 year period.

The inquiry was announced yesterday at the end of a Westminster Hall debate but stopped short of the families’ call for a full Statutory Public Inquiry into failings of mental health care in Essex.

The debate was held in response to a successful petition organised by Melanie Leahy, from the Maldon area, which attracted more than 105,000 signatures.

Melanie's son Matthew, was found hanging in his room at the Linden Centre in 2012.

Melanie said: “The proposed inquiry is toothless.

"All along, the other families and I have stated that a full Statutory Public Inquiry is the only way to get answers.

"We demand answers that will not just provide justice for our loved ones, but also provide vital learning to make sure no other families go through our pain.

"We will not be ignored. In writing to Boris Johnson, I hope he will hear our calls, understand the importance and critical need for a Statutory Public Inquiry.

"The Government have a real chance to change their course and commit to improving mental health services, not just within the Linden Centre but across the county of Essex."