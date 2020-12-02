DOG owners using a playing field are being reminded to clear up after their pooch to protect sports players and children.

Mistley Parish Council issued a statement highlighting that dog fouling is a “major concern” for many people who use Furze Hill Playing Field.

The villagers who have expressed their concerns include parents with young children, walkers and football and rugby clubs who have to clear up dog mess before training.

The statement, on the council’s Facebook page, said: “Sadly, the problem seems to be growing.

“While most dog owners are caring, responsible individuals, there are still some people who do not clean up after their pets.

“The law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse.”

The fixed penalty fine for dog fouling is £75 - in serious cases offenders can be taken to court.

It added: “The symptoms of toxocariasis caused by dog faeces can be particularly nasty.

“They can include seizures, stomach upsets, sore throats, breathing difficulties such as asthma, and eye problems."

“Typically, it leads to a very red and painful eye and clouded vision, and this only usually happens in one eye. If it is not treated, it can lead to permanent blindness in the affected eye.”