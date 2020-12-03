A dozen horses who died in an arson attack will be remembered, three years on from the tragedy.

On December 3, 2017, 12 horses died at Elmwood Equestrian Centre in Maldon Road.

Firefighters from Maldon, South Woodham Ferrers, Tillingham, Rayleigh Weir and Corringham spend eight hours fighting the blaze.

A dozen horses perished and others were left traumatised by the incident.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed the incident was believed to be deliberate.

Around 70 horses were kept at the stables.

Flowers and tributes were left outside the stables in tribute to the dozen horses who lost their lives.

For the last two years, Grace Tredgold and Ciera Battson have organised a memorial ride to remember the horses.

Sadly they both lost horses in the fire.

Grace said: "Myself and Ciera both lost horses in the fire and wanted to do something to remember them and to let everyone know we haven’t forgotten, as well as being the crime to light again as noone has been caught for the attack."

This years memorial ride will take place on Sunday (December 6) leaving Elmwood at 11am.

Due to coronavirus restrictions only Elmwood liveries and riders will be taking part.