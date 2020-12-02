As Essex is placed under tier two restrictions, a number of districts are within the lowest 25 areas for infection rate in the country.

At 12.01 this morning, England reverted back to the three-tier local restrictions to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Some areas in Essex have seen a recent spike in the infection rate whilst others have remained the lowest in the country.

The latest data looks at the number of confirmed cases recorded from the week leading up to November 27.

Basildon currently remains the highest infected district in the county, where the infection rate is 293.8 per 100,000.

The figures are based on pillar 1 and pillar 2 testing data from Public Health England.

Seven day rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

However, Maldon, Tendring and Colchester are still in the lowest 25 areas for infection rates in the country.

Here are the latest infection rates per 100,000 residents for every area in Essex.

Basildon - 293.8, up from last week

Harlow - 219.4, up from last week

Thurrock - 192.2, down from last week

Castle Point - 183.7, down from last week

Brentwood - 151.9, down from last week

Rochford - 130.5, down from last week

Southend-on-Sea - 128.3, down from last week

Braintree - 117.3, up from last week

Chelmsford - 97.0, down from last week

Uttlesford - 80.0, down from last week

Colchester - 71.9, up from last week

Tendring - 58.7, down from last week

Maldon - 55.4, down from last week