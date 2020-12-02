The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use - health bosses have announced.

British medical regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for roll out as soon as next week.

Immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups - say health experts.

The UK has already ordered 40m doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.

Around 10m doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

Although vaccination can start, people still need to remain vigilant and follow coronavirus rules to stop the spread, say experts.

That means sticking with the social distancing and face masks, and testing people who may have the virus and asking them to isolate.