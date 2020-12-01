ROAD bosses say there will be overnight closures of the A12 this week due to overrunning resurfacing work.

Highways England had hoped to complete its upgrade of both carriageways between Kelvedon and Witham by 6am today (Tuesday, December 1).

But bosses have now confirmed bad weather during the latest closure at the weekend caused delays and further work is required.

The southbound carriageway will be closed between Marks Tey and Boreham between 8pm today and 6am tomorrow.

The northbound carriageway will meanwhile be closed along the same stretch of road on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Highways England says the closures will allow contractors to finish lining and stud work.

The A12 was shut four days a week in November while the concrete surface was upgraded.

Bosses said 25 per cent reduction in traffic caused by the lockdown meant they could bring the completion date of December 20 forward.

The £4m project has seen potholes repaired, new curbs installed, road markings repainted alongside resurfacing.

The official diversion route remains in place throughout this week's overnight closures.

It takes drivers along the A120 to Braintree and down the A130 where they can rejoin the A12 at Boreham.