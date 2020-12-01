Doctors have warned a new coronavirus symptom has emerged and say a ‘strange sensation in the nose’ could be an early sign of the virus.

Up to now, symptoms have included a persistent cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste or smell.

Now researchers in Spain claim to have found another symptom, they say a strange sensation in the nasal passage could be an early sign of coronavirus.

68% of patients studied by researchers in Barcelona have reported at least one nasal symptom ranging from excessive dryness to a continual sensation of having ha a ‘nasal douche,’ BirminghamLive reports.

Lead researcher, Jordi Navara said: “The presence of these nasal symptoms, and their early occurrence, could potentially facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 and initial social distancing efforts.”

“If you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus, get a test as soon as possible,” the NHS has said.

"If you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus: 1) Get a test to check if you have coronavirus as soon as possible. 2) You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.

"Anyone in your support bubble should also stay at home if you have been in close contact with them since your symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started."