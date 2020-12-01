This year has been tough on every single one of us.

Scout Groups in Colchester are doing their best to help young people gain skills and find their place in the world.

But some groups around the UK have told us they’re struggling to pay their bills and even keep the lights on.

We can’t afford for that to happen. We won’t let it.

That’s why we’ve launched an epic new challenge – our Race Round the World.

We’re asking everyone across Colchester to travel a mile or more (or do a project at home) and get sponsored for it.

Miles will be added to the total and help us get the 43,000 miles round the world.

It’s about a lot of us, doing a little, to make a massive difference.

You can donate directly, or travel a sponsored mile (anyway you like) and support us in our mission to save our groups and Race Round the World.

You can sign up in less than a minute at www.scouts.org.uk/raceroundtheworld

This is our moment to show how much we care; to show our solidarity and our friendship.

So join me on the startling line for the biggest race of the year.

Bear Grylls

Chief Scout