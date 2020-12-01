AN independent inquiry will be held into events over 20 years at a mental health unit thanks to a campaigning Maldon mum.

Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew, 20, was found hanging in his room at Chelmsford’s Linden Centre in 2012, collected a petition with more than 105,000 signatures calling for the investigation.

Addressing the petition in parliament, Heath Minister Nadine Dorries announced the Government would launch an independent investigation into the care provided by the Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT), at the centre.

EPUT has already admitted to failures of care relating to the deaths of 11 patients.

Ms Leahy said the guilty plea was the first “baby step” towards accountability.

She said: “Eight years since his passing and I find myself still fighting for the truth of what truly happened to my son during his short seven-day stay.”

Ms Leahy and other families whose children died at the centre have been calling for a public inquiry, with more than 105,000 people signing a petition.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Dorries said the loss of lives was “utterly preventable”.

She said: “As a mother myself, I cannot comprehend what Melanie has had to contend with over the last eight years. Sadly the struggle is not over.

“A system is not working properly if it takes so long to investigate such a tragedy, and yet answers are still not forthcoming.

“A grieving mother should not have to plead with people to sign a petition to get answers surrounding her son’s death. There should be no barriers to the truth.”

Ms Dorries confirmed a “robust inquiry” would take place which wasn’t afraid to “turn over stones”.

Last month EPUT admitted it “failed to manage fixed ligature points in its inpatient units” at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 11 patients died between 2004 and 2015 whilst in the care of the trust, which merged South Essex Partnership Trust in 2017.

After the hearing Paul Scott, Chief Executive of EPUT, said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families whose loved ones were part of this investigation.”

Sentencing will take place in 2021.