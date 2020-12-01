Seaweed could become a powerful ally in preventing Covid-19, as new research gets underway.

A new study involving 480 frontline NHS workers has begun to investigate the efficacy of Boots Dual Defence in preventing Covid-19 illness and reducing the severity symptoms.

Boots Dual Defence, which contains which contains Carragelose, is already clinically proven to help shorten the duration and severity of cold and flu-like symptoms, and new laboratory study results suggest that Carragelose could also reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.

Dr Zita Jessop, the Principal Investigator for the clinical trial and clinician scientist at Swansea University said the trials could add "an extra prevention strategy" in the fight against Covid-19.

The results will be further validated in a new clinical trial, ICE-COVID, which will investigate whether Dual Defence can either prevent Covid-19 infection or reduce severity of symptoms in humans.

Carragelose is a patented version of iota-carrageenan and is generated from consumable red seaweeds occurring naturally throughout the world.

It acts as a barrier by forming a gel to trap cold and flu virus particles as they enter the body, therefore reducing the likelihood of infection or reducing the amount of virus entering the body and therefore reducing the severity of symptoms.

It is anticipated that results of ICE-COVID will be published in March 2021.