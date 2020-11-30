Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed England’s national lockdown will be coming to and end on December 2.

From Wednesday, people will once again be able to leave their homes and go to the gym, visit beauty salons and even travel agents, tier restrictions permitting.

Despite the end of lockdown, strict restrictions will remain in place, especially for those areas placed into tier 3.

A handful of essential retailers have remained open throughout the lockdown such as supermarkets and pharmacies but from Wednesday we will see more businesses opening their doors.

What businesses can open depends on where you live and what tier your area is in.

Tier 3

Non-essential retailers, including clothing stores and toy shops

Pubs, restaurants and bars - but only for takeaway, delivery or click and collect

Gyms - although group exercise classes are banned

Swimming pools and leisure centres

Hairdressers and barbers

Beauty salons

Places of worship

Tier 2

As well as businesses given the green light in tier 3, pubs and restaurants can also open. Pubs and bars will be able to operate as a dine-in service but will have to sell a substantial meal alongside any alcohol served.

The 10pm curfew has also been extended by one hour until 11pm.

Other establishments that can open in tier 2 include.

Casinos

Cinemas

Bowling alleys

Theatres

Soft play areas

Museums

Galleries

Tier 1

Most businesses will be able to open in areas assigned tier 1 status with restaurants and pubs told to operate a table-service, so no ordering from the bar.

Nightclubs will remain shut as they have done since March.