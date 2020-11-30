Coronavirus infections infections are down by 30 per cent, a major study has found.
The country has seen a 30% drop in cases over a fortnight this month with infection rates halved in the north during lockdown according to an Imperial College London study.
Regionally, research suggest cases fell by half in the North West and North East, with cases also falling in Yorkshire and the Humber.
The study shows infection remains high in the West Midlands and East Midlands.
Director of the programme at Imperial College London, Professor Paul Elliott, said the findings suggest the first tier system and the national lockdown has helped bring cases down.
Meanwhile, hospitals in England have been told to prepare for the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in 10 days’ time, The Guardian reports.
According to reports, hospitals could receive the initial deliveries of a vaccine between December 7 and December 9.
On Sunday it was revealed a further 208 patients who had tested positive for the virus had sadly died in England hospitals bringing the total number of confirmed hospital deaths to 40,405, NHS England said on Sunday.
Comments are closed on this article.