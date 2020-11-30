Thousands of Universal Credit claimants will see thier benefits capped in the new year and those affected will be informed in the lead-up to Christmas.

The cap could leave thousands of struggling families and individuals worse off by thousands of pounds a year, and risks pushing some into destitution.

Many people who lost their jobs earlier this year and haven't been able to find work since will be informed next month by the Department for Work and Pensions that their payments will be cut unless they find work.

Average loss of £250 a month

If capped, the losses will average around £250 per month from January. For those in higher-cost areas like London, the losses will be even greater.

The anticipated surge in benefit caps comes after a nine month "grace period" in which some claimants were protected from a cap at the start of the pandemic.

For people who claimed in April, a further surge in benefits caps is expected at the end of January, when their "grace period" ends.

Figures published last week showed that 170,000 British households - most with children - had their benefits capped in April, with more than 40 per cent of these households including children under five.

Separate research suggested that the financial shock of this cap increased the risks of poor mental health among claimants.

Cap 'undermines wellbeing'



