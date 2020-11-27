Few Essex resident were in favour of the county being placed in tier 2, but many thought we should have had tougher restrictions.

We arranged a poll on our websites to see which tier our readers thought Essex should be placed into.

Nearly 1,4100 of you voted and 36 per cent were in favour of tier 3, the toughest restrictions.

However the most popular was tier 1, with 39 per cent of votes.

Yesterday it was announced that Essex would be placed into tier 2 restrictions until December 16 when the restrictions are reviewed.

But despite this being the case, this was the least popular option in our poll, receiving only 25 per cent of votes.

The new rules are different to pre-national lockdown.

Government defines tier 2 as areas "with a higher or rapidly rising level of infections".

Under the updated Tier 2 restrictions, social mixing outside of individual households will not be allowed indoors and the rule of six will still apply outdoors.

Pubs and bars and restaurants can open but only serve alcohol with substantial meals.

Businesses including shops can open, in a Covid-Secure manner, other than those which remain closed by law, such as nightclubs.

However, Essex County Council is aiming to bring the county into Tier 1 restrictions "as quickly as possible".

Cllr John Spence, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care or Health, said: “We recognise that there is still work to be done. We understand that going back into Tier 2 will be hard for many, but we must all work together, follow the restrictions in order to save further lives and continue to protect our NHS.

“We have a clear incentive. Our aim is to bring the rate of transmission and covid hospital occupancy down so that Essex can be placed in the lowest tier of restrictions as quickly as possible.