A PERSON has been hit by a train causing disruption to a train service running between two stations.
Greater Anglia has confirmed several trains travelling between Manningtree and Harwich Town have been cancelled.
It comes after a person was hit by a train at about 6pm and could mean some services will remain suspended or delayed until at least 9pm.
A bus replacement service has been put on by the rail company and emergency services are said to be at the scene.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a person being hit by a train services are disrupted.
"Services between Manningtree and Harwich Town will be suspended. Emergency services are on route to the location.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."
The latest updates can be found by clicking here.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
Anyone impacted by this story can call Samaritans on 116 123.