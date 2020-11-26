A new Government tool has revealed which tier Essex will be placed into from December 2.

Matt Hancock is due to outline the finer details in a speech to the House of Commons at 11.30am.

But a new tool launched by the Government - which has now crashed as a result of the volume of traffic - shows each Essex district has been placed into Tier 2.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

Although the image above is for Southend, each Essex district has been placed in tier 2.

Chelmsford Weekly News:

What does it mean?

Tier 2 restrictions include a ban on households mixing indoors and pubs, and restaurants only able to sell alcohol with a “substantial meal”.

That will impact pubs which do not serve food. 

Chelmsford Weekly News:

The restrictions are understood to be reviewed every two weeks. 