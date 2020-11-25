COUNTY hall has insisted it will continue to push for Essex to be put into tier one of the coronavirus restrictions.

Bosses at Essex County Council say their "united goal" is for the Government to place the county into the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions, as England moves out of draconian lockdown measures.

John Spence, councillor in charge of health and adult social care, has said the council will look to "achieve the tier one goal as quickly as possible" if ministers place Essex into tier two.

Essex County Council had previously asked for the county to be put into tier two, just weeks before the second lockdown in England was announced.

The Echo revealed earlier this month how County Hall was planning to ask the Government to move back into tier one.

It is understood MP's and councillors continue to make that case.

Mr Spence said: "The decision worked - in the weeks following entry to tier two we saw a significant flattening of the upward curve.

"Regionally, Essex’s case rate reduced, from being in the top three council areas to the bottom two.

"We have seen a subsequent increase in the past two weeks, but Essex case rates have now stabilised. Hospital occupancy has also stabilised.

"This week the Government announced that it would be tightening the restrictions involved in the tiers.

"The implication was that most areas of the country would be in a higher tier than previously, but because of our proactive, effective work before the lockdown, we do not expect this to be the case in Essex.

"Let us be clear: our united goal is to be placed in tier one.

"However, if we are placed in tier two, we will have the incentive of working together to achieve that tier-one goal as quickly as possible. We all know what we have to do."