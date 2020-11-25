A SHOPPING outlet has confirmed it will reopen as soon as the lockdown ends next week.

Braintree Village will be welcoming customers back on Wednesday morning when the national restrictions come to an end.

Bosses are said to be working hard to ensure health and safety standards are met.

They say the outlet will increase its opening hours in the lead up to Christmas having been closed for the past month.

The outlet's capacity will also be reduced further to ensure social distancing can be maintained during the busy festive period.

Centre director Josef O'Sullivan said: "As always, safety is our highest priority.

"We’re working hard to ensure we adhere to all government guidelines at Braintree Village, and continue to take a robust approach to cleanliness and hygiene.

"As well as the thorough cleaning of the centre, we have floor stickers and signs in place to remind guests to keep the required distance apart, are providing hand sanitiser for guests and staff to use at a number of points throughout the centre, and our Guest Services and Safety Teams are available to help manage queuing.

"Guests will be able to check which stores are open on our website and we will list FAQs there too.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests back and will be fully compliant with government guidance at all times.

"While Christmas shopping will certainly be different this year we want shopping to feel as safe and as enjoyable as possible."

The safety measures put in place at Braintree Village include: