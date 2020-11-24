TOWNS and cities across the UK are waiting to find out which tier they will be placed in after the second UK national lockdown comes to an end next week, and they will not have to wait much longer.

Essex, along with with the rest of Britain, will find out what post-lockdown restrictions it will face on Thursday.

The three-tiered coronavirus alert system was introduced by the government last month to allow a localised approach to curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken of 'tougher' post lockdown tiers

Areas with a higher Covid-19 infection rate were identified as high (Tier 2) or very high (Tier 3) risk and were placed under more stringent restrictions accordingly.

On November 5, England entered a second national lockdown with areas across the nation placed under uniform restrictions.

It has now been confirmed that the country will return to the localised tier system when this lockdown ends on December 2.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke yesterday of "tougher" post-lockdown tiers to stop infection rates across the UK from rising.

These are the updated restictions detailed in his "Winter Plan":

Tier 1: Medium

- Follow the rule of six when meeting in indoor or outdoor spaces

- People are enmcouraged to minimise travel and to work from home if possible

- Spectators will be allowed at sporting events, as well as live performances, though numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing

- Personal care industries such as hairdressing are allowed to operate

- Pubs and restaurants will now operate with an 11pm curfew

Tier 2: High

- No household mixing will be allowed indoors

- The rule of six will apply in outdoor spaces

- Pubs and restaurants must shut at 11pm

- Alcohol can only be served alongside a substantial meal

- Spectators will be allowed at sporting events, as well as live performances, though numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing

- Personal care industries such as hairdressing are allowed to operate

Tier 3: Very High

- No household mixing indoors or outdoors, in hospitality venues or in private gardens

- Rule of six applies in outdoor, public spaces such as beaches and parks

- Pubs and restaurants must remain closed except for takeaway and delivery services

- Indoor entertainmen venues must stay closed

- Personal care industries such as hairdressing are allowed to operate

- There will be guidance in place around travelling in and out of the affected area