The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 642 over the weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 18,803 people in the Essex County Council area had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday, up from 18,301 the same time on Friday.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,263 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 2,336.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock increased by 100 over the weekend, official figures show, taking the total there to 2,697.

Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend increased by 41 over the weekend.

Public Health England figures show that 2,265 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday, up from 2,224 the same time on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 15,450 over the period to 1,527,495.

Essex's cases were among the 78,766 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,626 over the period.