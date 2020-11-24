BBC bosses have been warned millions of people are refusing to pay the annual TV licence fee after backtracking on a deal to offer free access to the elderly.

The universal free TV licence for over-75s has ended - with the BBC confirming they will now means-test those in that age bracket to determine their entitlement.

The changes, which started on August 1, were previously delayed because of the pandemic.

The group Defund the BBC is campaigning to make the payment of the licence fee voluntary.

Group member Calvin Robinson has now warned the corporation elderly Brits are ready to stop paying for TV access after years of underrepresentation.

Calvin Robinson from Defund the BBC

Speaking to talkRADIO, Mr Robinson said: "We hear from so many over-75s saying, 'actually, we've had enough.'

"The BBC promised they would keep this licence free for us, they've gone back on their promise, it's the final straw.

"They're not willing to pay anymore and I think that's fantastic, people are standing up and voting with their wallet they're saying no.

"The BBC has underrepresented us for too long, why should we pay them for this?"

Responding to threats of potential incarceration for those refusing to pay, Mr Robinson insisted attempts to launch legal action could seriously impact the BBC's image.

He insisted the corporation had failed to deliver on programmes aimed at core members of the public in a bid to appeal younger viewers among the "woke millennials."

Millions of over-75s are yet to buy a TV licence after the subsidy was scrapped.



Calvin Robinson from Defund the BBC says: "People are voting with their wallets…[the BBC] has been chasing these woke millennials and leaving the elderly behind.”

@JuliaHB1 | @calvinrobinson pic.twitter.com/6tUsgLVNYR — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 19, 2020

He added: "They can't take all the over-75s to court, it's just not possible but if they did, how would it look?

"But then again, the BBC doesn't tend to care so much about its image these days.

"They've been chasing this young audience, these woke millennials who aren't actually interested in the BBC and they've been leaving the elderly behind.

"And now the elderly are saying, why should we bother?"

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden last week claimed it is now time to "ask really profound questions" about public service broadcasting in the digital age.

The BBC has long maintained it "continued to innovate, adapt and lead change,' but Mr Dowden suggested platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix had "lobbed a grenade into the system".

The Conservative frontbencher added: "Public service broadcasting has already lived, adapted and thrived through a hundred years of history.

"It's time to start thinking about what it does next."

In a statement, a BBC spokesman said: "The past few months have served as a powerful reminder of just how much the BBC matters locally, nationally and globally.

"Our programmes and services have never been more relevant, important or necessary."