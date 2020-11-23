Recap: Boris Johnson gives post-lockdown plans press conference

Chelmsford Weekly News
Post-lockdown Christmas plan to be announced by Boris Johnson - recap

By Lewis Berrill

Last updated:

    Today the Prime Minister will announce how England will emerge from the second national lockdown on December 2.
  • Boris Johnson has addressed the Commons and will hold a press conference this evening at 7pm.
  • Mr Johnson has announced a revamped three-tier system, with more areas placed in higher tiers and the tier specific restrictions amended.
  • Tier one will now mean that people should continue to work from home where possible.
  • Tier two will now mean only pubs serving meals can open.
  • Tier three will now mean hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway and indoor entertainment venues must also close.
  • Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to stay open later than the 10pm curfew which previously existed.
  • Up to 4,000 fans will be allowed into open air sports stadiums.
  • In terms of Christmas plans, the PM announced a "time-limited dispensation" of coronavirus rules, the specifics of which are yet to be confirmed.
  • It is expected several households – potentially three – could be allowed to create a bubble temporarily between December 22 and 28.
  • On Thursday, Ministers will announce what tier each area has been assigned.