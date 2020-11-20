A man is set to appear in court in connection with the assault of a police office.
Henry Price was arrested after police were called to reports of a caravan being damaged at an address in Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow on May 28.
During the incident a police officer reported being assaulted.
Price, 39, of Gypsy Lane, Little Dunmow has now been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on March 12 where he will face charged of assaulting an emergency worker.
He will also face charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.