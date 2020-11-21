WHILE for some the idea of a holiday is jetting off to a scorching hot beach, it's hard to deny the appeal of taking a trip to a winter wonderland, especially one as interesting and stunning as Iceland.

Now Essex residents will be able to tick something off their bucket list after Jet2 announced it will be running some once-in-a-lifetime flights to Iceland from Stansted Airport.

Residents will be able to select from a choice of five trips which will be held in the Winter from 2021 to 2022.

Jet 2 say the Winter trips are the best time of year to enjoy the island with visitors being able toe experience the stunning Northern Lights.

The trips give visitors the choice of how to experience Iceland whether is is the city of Reykjavik, the Northern Lights ot the Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls.

The trips will fly to Keflavik International Airport near Reykjavik on the following dates.

• 4-night weekend trip on 28th October – 1st November 2021

• 3-night midweek trip on 1st – 4th November 2021

• 4-night weekend trip on 3rd – 7th March 2022

• 3-night midweek trip on 21st – 24th March 2022

• 4-night weekend trip on 24th – 28th March 2022

Customers will be able to pick from a flight-only option or a package holiday option.

The package version is available for a £60 per person deposit.

The package includes a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 or 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik.

In addition, trips to the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon and South Shore are also available to purchase.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be putting our Iceland programme on sale from London Stansted Airport for Winter 21/22, and to be offering customers fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to experiencing this breathtaking Northern country.

“Iceland is a destination that is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its huge variety of choice for travellers and we are delighted to be offering customers in the region these unforgettable trips once again.

"Whether it is geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks, the incredible Aurora Borealis or the world’s northernmost capital Reykjavik, this small North Atlantic island is truly unique.

"The beauty of Iceland, coupled with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ award-winning benefits, means we are confident that these new trips will be very popular with customers from London Stansted Airport.

"We’re not done yet, with even more exciting news for Winter 21/22 coming on sale soon!”

For further information and to book, visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.