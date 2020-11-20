THE Covid transmission rate has moved closer to an R number of 1, according to new Government data.

The Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) shows the estimate for R for the whole of the UK is between 1 and 1.1.

However, the R number for the East of England is between 1 and 1.3.

It is slightly lower than the previous week when it was between 1.1 and 1.4.

The R number represents the average number of people each Covid-positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

An R number between 1 and 1.1 means that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 11 other people.

SAGE also said the figures published on Friday more accurately represent the average situation over the past few weeks rather than the present situation.