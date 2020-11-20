The A12 is shut all weekend long as part of major works.
The closures were put in place at 8pm yesterday (November 12) on the southbound carriageway of the A12 between junction 22 for Witham and junction 24 for Kelvedon.
It won't reopen until 6am on Tuesday morning (November 24).
Highways England were set to close the road for seven consecutive weekends, up until Christmas.
However, this had now been altered to just three long-weekend closures.
A diversion route will be in a place for motorists who need to travel along the A12 during this period.
Diverted traffic will exit the A12 at junction 19 onto the A130.
They will then need to join the A120 to re-join the A12 at junction 25.
This is when the A12 will be closed this month.
A12 Southbound closure
• 8pm Thursday, November 19, until 6am Tuesday, November 24
• 8pm Thursday, November 26, until 6am Tuesday, December 1