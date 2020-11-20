SIXTH formers are now having to self-isolate at home after two people within their ‘bubble’ were confirmed to have coronavirus.

Earlier this week, parents of pupils at Clacton County High School’s Sigma Sixth were informed a student and a member of staff had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The two cases were recorded at the educational intuition’s sixth form campus, which is based at the Tendring Education Centre, separate to the secondary school building.

As a result, an unknown number of students and possibly fellow members of staff have been instructed to quarantine for ten days.

Executive headteacher, Neil Gallagher, said: "I can confirm we have had a member of staff and a student test positive at Sigma Sixth.

"We have followed our standard operating procedures, informed all the relevant bodies, and all close contacts are now self-isolating.

"All sixth form students and their parents have been informed as we would normally do."

The latest cases at Sigma Sixth come just six weeks after two teachers and more than 30 students were told to self-isolate after a Year 12 pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result remote learning had to be put in place so students could continue their studies.