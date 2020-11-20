The Prime Minister's adviser on ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson decided Home Secretary Priti Patel did not breach the minister code.

Sir Alex Allan has resigned following the Priti Patel inquiry, he said in a statement.

Boris Johnson decided that Ms Patel had not breached the code and said he had full confidence in her.

The Cabinet Office began the inquiry into the Witham MP’s conduct after Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior Home Office official, resigned in February.

He alleged that Ms Patel has ‘created fear’.

But, she has always strongly denied allegations of bullying.

Sir Alex Allen found that Ms Patel had "not consistently met the high standards required by the ministerial code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect"

"Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals," Sir Alex added.

"To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the ministerial code, even if unintentionally."

However, he said there was "no evidence that she was aware of the impact of her behaviour, and no feedback was given to her at the time".

Usually, MPs are expected to resign if they breach the ministers' code.

However, the PM decided Ms Patel had not breached the code and said he had full confidence in her resulting in the resignation of Sir Alex.

In his statement he said: "“I recognise that it is for the Prime Minister to make a judgement on whether actions by a Minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code.



"But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Code.”