A number of schools and colleges across Essex have sent classes home to self-isolate after confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

In some cases the teachers and other members of staff have also been told to stay home.

For many pupils it meant they would not return to school until after half term.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week.

Myland Primary School, Colchester

Pupils and staff are self isolating after a "member of the school community" tested positive.

According to the educational institution, the case is an isolated incident and has only affected one ‘bubble’, which could be an entire class.

North East Essex Co-operative Academy, Colchester

The school closed on Monday as a "precautionary measure" after a single case was confirmed.

The school also had a case confirmed back in October.

Colchester Academy

The school confirmed a pupil has contracted the virus via a letter to parents.

The schools remains open to pupils who have not been in contact with the individual but a small number of pupils must stay home for 14 days.

Alec Hunter Academy, Braintree

A member of the "school community" contracted the virus and parents were informed via letter.

A small number of children were told they must stay at home for 14 days.

Notley High School, Braintree

A second case were confirmed involving a Year 11 student.

Students in the same bubble were sent home to self isolate.

The first case, involved a member of staff and no-one was required to isolate.

Thundersley Primary School, Benfleet

Four classes were told to self isolate after a number of positive cases.

Headteacher Emma Dawson said: “A number of pupils at Thundersley Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19. All the cases have been contracted outside of school."

King John School, Benfleet

Years 7,8 and 9 were all sent home after a surge in cases.

The sixth form is also currently closed.

North Crescent Primary School, Wickford

The school was forced to close after an "unprecedented" number of cases.

It is unclear at this stage how many pupils and staff at the school have tested positive or are in isolation.

Chalkwell Hall School, Leigh-on-Sea

Education officials said there was no need for anyone to self isolate after a pupil tested positive.

The Department for Education has advised the school that no other members of the school community need to isolate at this time.