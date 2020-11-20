The Prime Minister is facing pressure to release the full findings of an inquiry into allegations of bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sources say a report by the Cabinet Office concluded that the Witham MP broke rules on ministers' behaviour.

She has always strongly denied allegations of bullying.

Labour has written to the standards committee calling for a fresh investigation.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the prime minister’s actions amounted to "condoning bullying in the workplace”.

"This has all the hallmarks of a cover-up from the Prime Minister and raises fundamental questions about his judgment,” he said.

Usually, MPs are expected to resign if they breach the code.

The 48-year-old is no stranger to controversy and her return to Government as Home Secretary when Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 raised eyebrows due to the manner of her departure from Cabinet in 2017.

Ms Patel was forced to quit Theresa May’s Cabinet after having a series of unofficial meetings with the Israeli government.

Senior Tory MPs have rallied around Ms Patel with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying he was "very proud" to be working with her.

Boris Johnson is expected to give his verdict later today.