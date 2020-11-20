OFFICERS with Essex Police have confirmed a man has been arrested after causing criminal damage at an airport hotel.

Police have said a man, 39, has been arrested after damage was caused to a hotel on Bassingbourn Road at the Stansted Airport.

They were called just after 11pm on Thursday 19 November.

Reports say a car was involved in a collision with a road bollard on Bassingbourn hotel.

Essex Police then say a man got out of the car before heading to the Hampton Hotel at the airport.

There the man is said to have begun causing damage to the hotel.

Fortunately, reports say no one was injured.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 11pm on Thursday 19 November, with reports that a car had been involved in a collision with a road bollard on Bassingbourn Road.

’A man was then reported to get out of the vehicle, enter the Hampton Hotel and begin causing damage.

"Officers quickly arrived and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

"This is not being treated as a terror related incident and no injuries have been reported."