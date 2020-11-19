The coronavirus infection rate for each Essex district has been revealed in County Hall's latest figures.
Each week, Essex County Council releases statistics which show the spread of the virus across the county.
The rate is presented as the average number of newly confirmed cases in the most recent seven-day period per 100,000 population.
The most up to date figures show how the situation has changed from November 5 to November 12 - the most recent figures available.
Here are the rates. The first number refers to November 5, the second November 12.
- Essex 105.8 :: 140.9
- Basildon 110.0 :: 197.1
- Braintree 81.3 :: 93.7
- Brentwood 197.4 :: 246.8
- Castle Point 127.2 :: 164.8
- Chelmsford 104.8 :: 123.3
- Colchester 104.3 :: 93.5
- Epping Forest 159.5 :: 230.1
- Harlow 90.7 :: 143.5
- Maldon 52.4 :: 86.3
- Rochford 88.1 :: 151.0
- Tendring 60.7 :: 58.0
- Uttlesford 108.4 :: 157.7
Southend's data is not included in the Essex County Council set but is detailed elsewhere.
As of yesterday, the rate was 180.2.
