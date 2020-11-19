Here are the top tips for tonight's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of My Racing:

4pm - Impeach

Maraakiz and Shielded are much respected newcomers and need a market check, while Vanitas made a pleasing debut and ought to have more to come. Similar comments apply to IMPEACH though and he can step up on last month's Kempton debut, with today's extra furlong unlikely to be an issue. [Paul Smith]

4.30pm - Masked Identity

Galactic Glow has been knocking at the door of late and he's a contender now switched to the AW. Samphire Coast could go well at a price, while there were much more promising signs from Flaming Spear over 7f five weeks ago. MASKED IDENTITY comes here on the back of a pair of good turf runs though and he gets the nod.[Paul Smith]

5pm - Dazzling Rock

Bye Bye Lady and Tampere both bring potential into their handicap debut but DAZZLING ROCK (nap), who boasts an unbeaten record over C&D and comes here on the back of a career-best performance is selected to go in again.[Paul Smith]

5.30pm - Katheefa

Aberama Gold comes here on an upward curve and is a strong candidate but French import Lipsink, veteran Tropics, Spirit Of May and Nigel Nott all like to force things and he might not have things all his own way. Poets Dance should enjoy the run of things and comes here in form but it might be worth taking a chance on KATHEEFA. His two runs last month were low-key but his peak AW form would bring him right into the reckoning and he's sprung a surprise over C&D in the past.[Paul Smith]

6pm - Paul Harder Con's

Daddies Diva hinted at a revival last time and the return to 6f should be in her favour. There is other pace to contend with but she's interesting all the same. Canimar and Captain Ryan also enter calculations but PULL HARDER CON's recent strike-rate makes for good reading at this level and he may be able to defy a penalty for Sunday's Southwell success.[Paul Smith]

6.30pm - Secret Treaties

Not may of these than can be fancied and with At Your Service drawn widest, the trio to focus on could be Six Til Twelve, Bernard Spierpoint and SECRET TREATIES. The selection got off the mark at Kempton last month and was then hampered when still in the thick of it at the same track last time.[Paul Smith]

7pm - Reassure

In a tightly knit handicap the vote goes to REASSURE, who is well handicapped on her 2yo form and may benefit from the application of cheekpieces. Heading the list of dangers is Gold Brocade, running over a bare 5f for the first time. Recent course winner Invincible Larne should again be thereabouts, while track specialist Dynamo Walt had an excuse here two weeks ago and should finish closer this time.[Richard O'Brien]

7.30pm - Pope Gregory

In the hope that stepping back up in distance will unlock some more improvement, POPE GREGORY is taken to resume winning ways. The pick of several others with clear possibilities is last-time-out Newcastle scorer Man Of Verve. The lightly raced Minori took a step forward on her latest start and is respected, while Marwari would be dangerous if attracting support.[Richard O'Brien]

8pm - Feldspar

The unknown quantity here is FELDSPAR, who is bred to be useful and open to improvement with cheekpieces fitted on his stable debut. More solid form claims are held by recent C&D third Thunder Flash, while Muraaqeb has a good course record and can run off a career-low mark.[Richard O'Brien]