How fast do you think you are?

You may think you're a pretty good driver but are your reaction times quick enough to avoid a crash?

You can now test them in a new online game that gives you a driving age, from 18 to "a very, very old person," based on your ability to perform an emergency stop.

The company behind the game found left-handed people had better reaction times than their right-handed peers, and men were very marginally faster on the "brakes" than women.

Justpark.com, which matches drivers with spare car parking spaces, created the game.

It places a player behind a virtual steering wheel as they begin to drive down a road.

They are asked to strike a key on their keyboard as quickly as possible to perform an "emergency stop" when a red stop sign appears on the screen.

Their driving age is then displayed on the screen.

The results are based on the results of a survey of 2,000 people aged 18 and over who were asked to play the game.

"We plotted their reaction time against their age. Your predicted age is the age that most closely matched the age of people with your reaction time," the company said.

The data revealed that a range of factors seem to affect player's concentration.

>> Take the test here <<

For example, the average reaction time of drivers is 10 per cent faster than that of non-drivers, and those that slept for eight hours the night before the survey reported the fastest reaction times of 525 milliseconds (ms) – up to 20 per cent faster than those who got less shut-eye.

It also found that people who have been driving for between one and two years have the fastest reaction times at 391ms.

In fact, they were shown to have a 27 per cent faster reaction time than those who had just passed their test.

Unsurprisingly, drivers who get behind the wheel at least once a week reacted more swiftly than less regular motorists, while heavy drinkers who consume between 31 and 40 units of alcohol a week had slower reaction times than occasional drinkers.

SEE ALSO: New driving test measures reaction time on the roads

People who reported drinking between one and five coffees or teas a day were more alert during the test than those who eschewed caffeine.

For example, those drinking one or two a day had an average reaction of time of 487ms, compared with those who drank no cups, at 538ms.

And in the battle of the sexes, the tests found men had marginally better reaction times than women - at 547ms and 566ms respectively.

While left-handed people had an average time of 461ms, compared to their right-handed peers at 525ms.